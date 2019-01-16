Covina woman charged in stabbing death of her 2-year-old son

A Covina woman was charged with murder Wednesday after her toddler son was found stabbed to death in her town house, the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office said.
Xa Dinh Ngo, 39, used a knife to stab her 2-year-old son multiple times, prosecutors said. She faces one count of murder with a special allegation that she used a knife to kill the boy, the district attorney’s office said.
Early Friday morning, officers found Ngo, who also uses Michelle as a first name, running in the middle of the street half-dressed and with blood spattered on her body in the 300 block of North 2nd Avenue, said Sgt. David Rodriguez, a spokesman for the Covina Police Department.
The woman wouldn’t give officers information about who she was or where she lived, but she made statements that led police to think there was a victim. She tried to flee but was detained and taken to a hospital for a psychiatric evaluation, police said.
Officers learned she lived in the 100 block of East Italia Street, where they discovered a small fire in the second story of a town house.
“They saw the fire from outside, so they rushed in to save anybody they could,” Rodriguez said. “They found the toddler deceased on the second floor.”
Officers said at the time they didn’t know whether the blood on the woman’s body came from the child, he said.
If convicted, Ngo faces a maximum sentence of 26 years to life in prison.