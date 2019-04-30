This California police chief is being investigated, but officials won’t say why

The police chief for Desert Hot Springs has been put on paid administrative leave for an investigation into possible misconduct, but officials will not say what the probe entails.
Dale Mondary, who has been the city’s police chief since 2015, was placed on leave about 2 p.m. Monday, city spokeswoman Doria Wilms said. Wilms said the investigation was a personnel matter but would not say more.
“There are certain protections city employees have with respect to privacy,” and the chief is a city employee, Wilms said. “We are in the midst of conducting an extremely thorough investigation.”
Deputy Chief Jim Henson will step in for Mondary in the meantime, she said.
Mondary replaced Chief Jeff Kirkpatrick in 2015, who was acting as interim chief after Dan Bressler left the role. Bressler’s contract was not renewed in 2014, and he later was investigated after allegations surfaced that he had sent emails to officers telling them not to speak with City Council members, the Desert Sun reported.
Wilms said she did not know about the Bressler case and could not immediately give more details about that investigation.
City Councilman Russell Betts declined to answer questions about the inquiry into Mondary.
“That’s a personnel matter,” Betts said, “and that’s something I wouldn’t be able to comment on.”
Other City Council members and Desert Hot Springs Mayor Scott Matas could not immediately be reached for comment on the Mondary investigation.