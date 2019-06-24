In Russia, he was a famous snowboarding daredevil. In L.A., he was randomly killed

Others described him as selfless, always willing to pick up a tab or make a long drives to a surf spot or skate park so his friends didn’t have to pay for gas. Koltsov often sent money back to his parents in Russia, and it wasn’t out of the ordinary for him to show up at a friend’s front door with groceries. Koltsov had little interest in money, friends said, but took construction work and other part-time gigs to cover a simple lifestyle. His expenses didn’t go far beyond rent and skating, friends said.