Law enforcement trains in case of attack on Dodger Stadium

Federal law enforcement, local first responders and the Los Angeles Dodgers will be conducting a “full-scale” training exercise Friday involving hundreds of people at Dodger Stadium to test their tactical response to a coordinated attack at an event there, authorities said.
The exercise is set to take place over the course of several hours and will involve more than 700 participants and observers, authorities said.
“A full-scale exercise like this one represents an investment of time and energy by all participants, but just like a team has to practice together for game day, the best way to ensure we are ready for anything, routine or otherwise, is to practice the plans we have put in place — together,” said Brian M. Harrell, the assistant director for infrastructure security at the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.
“This exercise also highlights the Dodgers’ commitment to maintaining a safe and secure environment for their patrons,” he said in an email. “We value the Dodgers’ partnership, and commend them for serving as an industry leader in stadium security.”
The exercise, which was slated to start before noon, will include a review of a wide variety of response procedures, including managing crowds and VIPs, people with special needs, evacuation and shelter-in-place decisions. The training also will include integrating public-sector emergency medical teams with on-site medical providers and integrating on-site, off-duty uniformed law enforcement with responding, on-duty law enforcement, according to a statement released through the team.
Part of the exercise will focus on vehicle ramming, edged weapon attacks, mass exiting and a drone attack, according to a law enforcement source with knowledge of the event who was not authorized to discuss it.
