Driver charged in hit-and-run death of scooter rider in Hollywood

A 26-year-old Utah man was charged Tuesday in the hit-and-run death of a Dallas man riding a rented electric scooter in Hollywood, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.
Jared Walter Anderson of Enoch, Utah, drove his pickup early Saturday through the busy interaction of Vine Street and Sunset Boulevard, not stopping for oncoming traffic, prosecutors said.
He struck Evan Dyer Faram, 31, of Dallas, who was riding a scooter in the crosswalk on Vine. Anderson then ran over Faram while fleeing police, according to the district attorney’s office.
Afterward, Anderson allegedly drove against traffic and didn’t stop at signals or stop lights, finally crashing his pickup in a residential area, where he was arrested, prosecutors said.
A police sergeant reportedly saw Anderson’s truck hit Faram, back up, roll the victim over and flee the scene, KABC7 reported. Faram died at a hospital.
Anderson is alleged to have a prior DUI conviction in Utah, according to the district attorney’s office.
Prosecutors charged Anderson with one felony count each of murder, vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, hit-and-run driving resulting in death to another person with allegations of causing great bodily injury, and fleeing a pursuing peace officer's motor vehicle causing death. He faces a possible maximum sentence of 11 years, plus 15 years to life in state prison if convicted as charged, prosecutors said.
Prosecutors requested that bail be set at $2 million. The case remains under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department.
City News Service contributed to this report.