$1 million worth of crystal meth seized in South L.A.

Police seized more than 100 pounds of crystal meth worth $1 million in South Los Angeles over the weekend, authorities said.
Two people were arrested Sunday in the case, and officers recovered a loaded gun, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
Capt. Lee Sands of the LAPD’s Southwest Division posted a tweet that included a photograph of the drugs, which appear to be wrapped in several dozen plastic bags, on a long table.
Sands said narcotics officers “surprised drug traffickers when they interrupted the transportation” of the drugs.
Additional information about the case was not immediately available.