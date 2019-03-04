Advertisement

$1 million worth of crystal meth seized in South L.A.

By
Mar 04, 2019 | 8:20 AM
Police recovered a gun and 100 pounds of crystal meth Sunday in South Los Angeles. (Los Angeles Police Department)

Police seized more than 100 pounds of crystal meth worth $1 million in South Los Angeles over the weekend, authorities said.

Two people were arrested Sunday in the case, and officers recovered a loaded gun, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Capt. Lee Sands of the LAPD’s Southwest Division posted a tweet that included a photograph of the drugs, which appear to be wrapped in several dozen plastic bags, on a long table.

Sands said narcotics officers “surprised drug traffickers when they interrupted the transportation” of the drugs.

Additional information about the case was not immediately available.

