Mercedes speeding at over 100 mph in deadly, wrong-way crash in O.C., authorities say

A 65-year-old Corona Del Mar woman was killed Wednesday morning after a Mercedes speeding the wrong way on the 73 Freeway at more than 100 mph crashed head-on into her BMW in Newport Beach, authorities said.
Witnesses reported seeing the silver Mercedes speeding south in the northbound lanes of the freeway near Birch Street around 8:56 a.m., California Highway Patrol spokesman John DeMatteo said.
The driver of a white BMW struck by the Mercedes died at the scene. The Mercedes driver, identified as a 23-year-old Newport Beach man, was removed from the vehicle and taken to the Orange County Global Medical Center, DeMatteo said. His condition was not immediately known.
After the initial crash, a white Lexus collided with the Mercedes, but nobody in the Lexus was injured, authorities said.