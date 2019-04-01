An 11-year-old boy dies in ‘freak accident’ on bicycle

An 11-year-old boy died over the weekend after falling off his bike in Fontana in what police are calling a “freak accident.”
The boy, whose name has not been released, had been riding his bicycle with friends inside an apartment complex Sunday in the 9200 block of Citrus Avenue, according to the Fontana Police Department.
When the boy’s front tire struck the rear tire of his friend’s bike, the boy hit the handlebars of his bicycle and fell off, police said.
His mother tried to take him to the hospital and stopped at San Bernardino and Juniper avenues, where paramedics arrived and began providing medical aid to the boy.
The boy was later transported to a hospital, where he died. Although he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident, police said it doesn’t appear to have been a factor in his injuries.
Authorities are not saying whether striking the handlebars caused him internal injuries.
“It was just a freak accident,” said Fontana Police Officer Rich Guerrero. “He was so young and obviously wasn’t riding too fast. It was just probably the way it landed.”