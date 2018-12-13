Car plunges upside-down into frigid river. Driver lives to be rescued 5 hours later

A man survived for hours trapped in his upside-down car after it plunged into a frigid Northern California river.
California Highway Patrol officers in Yreka, Calif., say 28-year-old Michael Finn breathed from a pocket of air inside his vehicle until he was rescued Wednesday — five hours after his car skidded off California 96 into the Klamath River in Siskiyou County.
Law enforcement officials said a Siskiyou County sheriff’s dive team and a tow truck pulled the car from the water.
Finn was transported by ambulance to a hospital to be treated for exposure, authorities said.
The CHP is urging motorists to slow down when roads are icy.