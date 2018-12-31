Glendale woman arrested in connection with hit-and-run that killed 72-year-old

Glendale police investigators have arrested a 61-year-old Glendale woman in connection with a hit-and-run collision that killed another local woman earlier this month.
Mira Gjura was charged with vehicular manslaughter and felony hit and run, according to Sgt. Dan Suttles, a police department spokesman.
The crash that killed 72-year-old Glendale resident Novar Ismailyan occurred around 7:20 p.m. Dec 21 at Glenoaks Boulevard and Linden Avenue.
The suspect’s vehicle was recovered and being processed by forensic specialists at the Verdugo Regional Crime Laboratory in Glendale, Suttles said.
Gjura was booked into the Glendale city jail and has since posted bail. Her arraignment is set for May 19 in Glendale Superior Court.