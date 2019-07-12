Family of Anaheim girl shot by an officer cries for ‘answers that we deserve’

The shooter, who has not been named, is a K-9 officer who had been taking his dog to the vet when his marked police SUV made contact with the car carrying Williams. He saw her driving “at a high rate of speed” on the 91 Freeway near Glassell Street, according to the district attorney’s office. A replica firearm that looked exactly like a Beretta handgun was discovered next to Williams, who died at a hospital.