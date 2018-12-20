Harvey Weinstein sexual assault case can move forward, judge rules

In October 2017, dozens of women came forward to accuse Weinstein of a wide array of misconduct. He was arrested by the New York Police Department in May and charged in Manhattan with forcing former actress Lucia Evans to perform oral sex on him in 2004; attacking another woman, Mimi Haleyi, in 2006; and sexually assaulting an unidentified woman in a hotel in 2013. The Times typically does not name women who make accusations of sexual assault, but Haleyi and Evans have told their stories in public.