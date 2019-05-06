Police seek pair who fled after their speeding truck kills 2 brothers in Highland Park

Authorities are searching for two people who fled the scene of a crash that killed two brothers in Highland Park early Sunday, police said.
The brothers — identified by family members as 25-year-old Benny Felix-Zuniga and 19-year-old Jesse Felix-Zuniga — were driving in the 700 block of San Pascual Avenue about 1:15 a.m. when a white Chevy Silverado slammed into their car, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
A witness reported seeing the pickup truck traveling between 70 and 90 mph, Det. Jose De Leon told reporters at the scene. Authorities do not suspect the truck was racing despite the speed it was traveling.
Video of the crash shows a man who was driving the truck and a passenger run from the vehicle, police said.
Benny Felix-Zuniga was a recent graduate of Cal State Northridge, where he studied business, according to his family. Jesse Felix-Zuniga was a former track athlete at Franklin High School in Highland Park.
“Jesse Felix-Zuniga will be missed by his family, friends and the Panther community,” the track program said in a tweet.
A GoFundMe page set up to cover funeral expenses raised more than $19,000 in less than a day.