Hit-and-run crash leaves two dead in Highland Park

Two men were killed in a hit-and-run crash in Highland Park early Sunday morning, authorities said.
The crash occurred in the 700 block of San Pascual Avenue at 1:18 a.m. when a truck slammed into another vehicle near the intersection of Pollard Street, according to Officer Mike Lopez, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesman.
The occupants of the vehicle that was struck, who were both described as men in their 20s, were pronounced dead a short time later, Lopez said. The driver of the truck fled the scene on foot.
The identities of the victims were being withheld pending notification of their families.