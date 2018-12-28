Homeless men broke into Santa Monica apartment, cooked dinner and watched TV, police say

Two men have been charged with burglary after authorities said they broke into a Santa Monica apartment last week and made themselves at home.
Elijah Smart, 29, and Markis White, 19, were arrested Dec. 21 and are facing a felony count of residential burglary, according to court records.
Authorities say the pair entered an apartment in the 1200 block of Euclid Street, likely through an unlocked sliding glass door leading to the patio, and got comfortable. They cooked themselves a meal, moved furniture around and watched television, said Santa Monica Police Lt. Saul Rodriguez.
Robby Spillman told KNBC-TV Channel 4 that he found the men, who he said are homeless, inside his apartment when he returned home from Christmas shopping. He said they asked if he minded if they “hang out for a while” and said they weren’t expecting him back so soon.
“I was just in shock,” Spillman told the station. “I was calm and I said to them, ‘Do you have enough food?’ ‘Is there anything I can get you guys?’ ”
Spillman grabbed his French bulldog, walked outside and called police about 9:20 p.m. The men left his kitchen in shambles, with food and dirty pots, pans and dishes all over, he said.
“I’m probably just going to throw it all away,” he said.