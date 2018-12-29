66-year-old woman dead, 4 others hospitalized in Boyle Heights house fire

A 66-year-old woman was killed and four others were hospitalized in a house fire Saturday in Boyle Heights, authorities said.
The woman was found unconscious inside the one-story home in the 2200 block of Sheridan Street by firefighters who were dispatched about 4 a.m. The woman was transported to the hospital and later pronounced dead, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
Four others inside the home were also hospitalized, including a 34-year-old woman in critical condition with burns and smoke inhalation. A three-year-old boy, 66-year-old man and 35-year-old man were transported to the hospital in serious condition with possible smoke inhalation, fire officials said.
It took 41 firefighters 29 minutes to extinguish heavy flames that were primarily in the front of the home, authorities said.
The cause of the blaze is under investigation.