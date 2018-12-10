More human remains found near river in Santa Clarita

Investigators on Saturday found more human remains in the bed of a creek near the Santa Clara River and about 100 yards from where a skull was discovered Wednesday, authorities said.
Los Angeles County sheriff's homicide detectives and investigators with the Los Angeles County coroner’s office returned to the area Saturday with a cadaver dog to search the riverbed near South Fork Creek and Magic Mountain Parkway in Santa Clarita.
Detectives opened an investigation Wednesday after a utility worker discovered the skull in the bed of the Santa Clara River, authorities said.
The two discoveries appear related, but it has not been determined whether the remains are from the same body or from different people, according to the Sheriff’s Department.
The skull was reported to law enforcement about 11 a.m. Wednesday, a sheriff’s spokesman said, near Magic Mountain Parkway at the South Fork Trail bike path.
Coroner’s officials documented the scene and are working to identify the victim or victims and a cause of death.
Information on how long the remains have been exposed was not immediately available.