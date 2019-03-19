ICE’s investigative arm fears it might have a branding problem

“I’ve heard them say, ‘We’re different, we don’t do that,’ when in fact they also participate. But they’re complicated in that they do more than just immigration enforcement,” said Angelica Salas, executive director of the nonprofit Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights of Los Angeles. “I think that they’re trying to not get painted with the rightfully negative reputation of ICE, when in fact they’re also very important in immigration enforcement… It’s like trying to deny themselves the scrutiny and the public concern, while still doing the work.”