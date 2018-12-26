Woman in critical condition after Christmas day shooting in Inglewood

A woman was listed in critical condition after someone shot her during an altercation over a purse on Christmas day, police said.
Inglewood police responded to a shooting at Yukon Avenue and 104th Street around 1 p.m. Tuesday. Officers found a woman lying on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds, police said.
The woman was transported to the hospital, where she has been listed in critical condition.
Preliminary information indicates that the victim had been in a physical altercation with another woman over a purse, according to police. During the struggle, the suspect shot the victim and then fled the scene in a dark vehicle, authorities said.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Inglewood Police at 310-412-5240.