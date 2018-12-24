Authorities search for inmate who walked away from work camp in Los Angeles County

Authorities are searching for an inmate who walked away from a work camp in the San Gabriel Mountains on Sunday.
Officials discovered 52-year-old Eric Levi was missing during an inmate count at the Fenner Canyon Conservation Camp at 5:48 p.m. Sunday. He was last seen at the camp, which is located in the mountains northwest of Wrightwood, during a count roughly 40 minutes earlier, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.
Staff searched the camp’s grounds and buildings but could not find him. Levi began serving a 16-year sentence for second-degree robbery in Los Angeles County in 2006. He was eligible for parole next month, according to the department.
The Fenner Canyon Conservation Camp opened in 1991 and currently houses 81 inmates. The camp’s primary mission is to provide inmate fire crews for fire suppression assignments in Los Angeles, Kern and San Bernardino counties.
Levi is described as 6 feet tall, 217 pounds with hazel eyes and gray hair. Anyone who sees him should call 911, authorities said.