Southern California air pollution spikes amid haze of July 4th fireworks

First came an earth-rattling temblor and then a massive display of July 4th fireworks. Now, residents of Southern California are sharing yet another collective experience — bad air quality.
Along with the usual Independence Day-related injuries and hangovers, July 4th and 5th bring with them some of the worst air pollution of the entire year. Friday was no exception as officials issued an air quality advisory because of fireworks.
Fireworks release metal air pollutants and toxic particulate matter known as PM2.5 and PM10 that contribute to L.A.’s existing pollution, according to the South Coast Air Quality Management District. Thursday night’s pyrotechnics translated quickly to a spike in air pollution throughout Los Angeles County, with many areas reaching hazardous levels.
“People with heart or lung disease, older adults and children should avoid all physical activity outdoors,” the Los Angeles Department of Public Health said. “Everyone else should avoid prolonged or heavy exertion.”
According to the health department, pollution within the San Gabriel Valley and East San Gabriel Valley are expected to reach levels hazardous to all residents. In downtown Los Angeles, Southeast Los Angeles County, and Santa Clarita Valley, conditions would mostly impact "sensitive residents" — children, the elderly, and those with existing health conditions such as heart disease, asthma and respiratory complications.
“Poor air quality is always a concern and fireworks smoke doesn’t help that in any way,” said Dave Clegern, Public Information Officer at the California Air Resources Board. “That said, brief exposure to fireworks smoke by itself, would be a relatively minor threat compared to the continuous emissions of pollutants from cars and trucks.”
The California Air Resources Board predicts the fireworks haze will begin to clear out Saturday and Sunday, due to increasing winds. However, anticipated high pressure conditions next week will set the stage for poor air conditions once again.