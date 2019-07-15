Advertisement

Missing L.A. man found dead in Tulare County lake

Jul 15, 2019
Missing L.A. man found dead in Tulare County lake
Mario Sandoval, 43, of Los Angeles was reported missing Saturday evening at Lake Success near Porterville. (Tulare County Sheriff’s Office)

A man’s body was discovered in a Tulare County lake Sunday morning, officials said.

Mario Sandoval, 43, of Los Angeles was reported missing at 5:41 p.m. Saturday at Lake Success near Porterville. The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that deputies responded to the scene and deployed search teams on foot and by air. Sandoval’s body was found Sunday morning in the lake.

Officials were not immediately available to comment on the death investigation.

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information to contact TCSO@tipnow.com or (559) 725-4194.
