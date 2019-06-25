Wreck near LAX tunnel causes congestion, reroutes traffic

Drivers headed to Los Angeles International Airport on Monday evening are being asked to avoid the Sepulveda Boulevard airport tunnel after a traffic accident nearby that caused substantial congestion.
Rob Pedregon, an LAX Police public information officer, said the two-vehicle accident involved an overturned truck and occurred south of the tunnel near the 105 Freeway and Sepulveda transition.
Pedregon said he strongly recommended drivers avoid the area. Traffic is being diverted to Century Boulevard, he said. The accident should be cleared by 8 p.m.