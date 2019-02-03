Los Angeles and (expat) Boston sports fans revel in rivalry for Rams-Patriots Super Bowl LIII

Celtics vs. Lakers.
Red Sox vs. Dodgers.
Patriots vs. Rams.
Like an old married couple that loves to fight, Boston and Los Angeles fans went at it again on Sunday. The latest stage for this longtime rivalry: Superbowl LIII.
Rams fans not lucky enough to travel to Atlanta gathered for house parties and packed sports bars across Southern California to cheer for their team, who were hoping to redeem their 20-17 loss to the Patriots in Super Bowl XXXVI in 2002.
At the Yard House at L.A. Live in downtown Los Angeles, Susan Schmolke and her son Garrett hung out in matching blue Rams jerseys, with “Jack Youngblood” and “Goff” printed in white block letters across their backs as the two teams prepared for the 3:30 p.m. kickoff.
Usually, Schmolke throws a house party for the Super Bowl. But this year was too momentous. She wanted to be in the middle of the action, sharing the experience with other Angelenos at this popular downtown sports bar, which is covered with giant TV screens.
“This is bigger than a house party,” she said.
Schmolke said she’s a Dodgers fan and still smarting over the team’s loss to the Boston Red Sox in the 2018 World Series. Her beef with Boston: They win too much.
“The Red Sox win is still fresh. We just barely got over it, let’s face it,” Schmolke said. “Yet here we are again.”
Across the county, Patriots fans gathered at Sonny McClean’s, an Irish pub in Santa Monica and a stronghold for Boston sports fans. Paige Cayon flew from Chicago to Los Angeles to watch the game with her husband, a corporate pilot who was in California for business and is “born and bred Boston.”
They thought they would arrive early to avoid the crowds. But when the couple got to the bar at 9:30 am, she said, “there was no seats. None.”
A line of Pats fans stretched outside the bar about an hour before kickoff, creeping sluggishly toward the pub doors. Expletives issued from the cars of passing Rams fans, streaking by on Wilshire Boulevard.
“It’s crazy here,” Cayon said. “But it’s kind of fun.”
Just four months after his Red Sox beat the Dodgers, Jason Gates was back at Sonny McLean’s, hoping to see the Patriots bring home another title.
Gates, a UCLA student, hails from a Boston family. He was watching the game with Leo Jaffe, a classmate whose father is a Bostonian.
The football rivalry between Boston and Los Angeles “came out of nowhere” this season, Jaffe said. “NFL, MLB,” he said, ticking off the prime-time sports matchups between the cities, “all that’s missing is basketball.”