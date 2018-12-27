Man suspected of sexually assaulting 3 developmentally disabled women in O.C.

A man who drove for ride-hailing services is suspected of sexually assaulting three developmentally disabled women in Orange County, and authorities are looking for other potential victims.
Costa Mesa police detectives arrested Rusty Lee Love, 52, of Huntington Beach, last week on suspicion of rape, digital penetration of a developmentally disabled person and oral copulation of a developmentally disabled person, police said.
Authorities say Love, who was an acquaintance of the women, sexually assaulted them in their Costa Mesa homes while he provided unlicensed massage services over the last two years. He was released from jail Saturday after posting $50,000 bond. He has not been charged, according to court records.
After Love’s arrest, detectives learned he had been working as a driver for ride-hailing services in Orange and San Diego counties and may have additional victims, police said. Authorities did not specify which companies employed him.
Anyone with information on the matter is asked to contact Costa Mesa Det. Rob Dimel at (714) 754-5363.