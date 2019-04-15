Man fatally shot by McDonald's security guard after stabbing customer

A man who stabbed a customer at a McDonald’s in Palmdale was fatally shot by a security guard Sunday afternoon, according to authorities.
The man crashed his car into a nearby restaurant at around 4 p.m. and disrobed as he fled the scene, according to Los Angeles Sheriff’s Deputy Tracy Koerner. He ran across the street to the McDonald’s on East Avenue South, where he stabbed an older man, Koerner said.
A security guard confronted the suspect as he attempted to leave the business, police said. The suspect then began assaulting the guard, who fired one round, striking the man in the upper torso.
The suspect was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, Koerner said. His name has not been released.
The stabbed customer was also sent in the hospital and was in stable condition Sunday night. The security guard was not harmed.