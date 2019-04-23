Measles cases investigated by L.A. County public health officials

Common symptoms include fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes and a rash that usually appears 10 to 21 days after the exposure. Anyone who thinks they have measles should contact their healthcare provider by phone before going in, so measures can be taken to prevent possible spread to others in the provider’s waiting room. They should also tell their doctor or other healthcare provider if they traveled internationally or had international visitors in the last three weeks or had exposure to another person with measles.