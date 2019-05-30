Did you buy a Mega Millions ticket in South El Monte? It could be worth $2.5 million

A lottery ticket worth $2.5 million was sold in South El Monte, officials announced Wednesday.
The ticket purchased at the Home Mart on Garey Avenue matched five of the six numbers in the Tuesday night Mega Millions drawing: 50, 9, 42, 21 and 34, missing only the Mega number 21. No tickets matched all six numbers.
The holder of the $2.5-million ticket has 180 days to claim the prize at one of the California Lottery district offices.
Earlier this year, a Mega Millions winner in New York won a jackpot worth an estimated $425 million, the eighth largest jackpot in the lottery’s history.
Mega Millions is played in 44 states, the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands with drawings every Tuesday and Friday at 8 p.m. The jackpot for the next Mega Millions drawing is estimated at $444 million, surpassing the $400-million mark for the 10th time in the game’s history.