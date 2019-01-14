Woman is hospitalized after driver runs red light, hits her car in downtown L.A.

One woman was taken to the hospital Sunday night after a crash in downtown Los Angeles involving a Metro bus and two vehicles, according to fire officials.
The bus was out of service and had no passengers. The woman, who sustained minor injuries, was briefly trapped in her Lexus SUV after the incident, which happened at 6:30 p.m. near Venice Boulevard and South Hill Street, said Los Angeles Police Sgt. Michael Pazzulla.
A pickup truck driving south on Hill Street ran a red light and hit the woman’s SUV, which was heading west on Venice Boulevard, Pazzulla said. The SUV was pushed in front of a Metro bus that was pulling away from a curb on Venice Boulevard.
The driver of the truck also sustained minor injuries but declined medical treatment, according to Pazzulla.