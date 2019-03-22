LAPD looking for man wanted in rape at Metro Red Line station

Los Angeles Police Department detectives are asking for help in finding a man they say choked, punched and raped a person at the Metro Red Line’s Sunset Boulevard/Vermont Avenue station last week.
Police said the victim asked the suspect for directions around 6 p.m. March 14, and that the man then “lured” the person into a secluded emergency-exit area at the Metro station.
An LAPD news release described the man as a transient who frequents Metro stations in Compton and Santa Monica.
Police would not confirm the gender of the person who was attacked, but KTLA-TV Channel 5 reported that it was a woman.
The man is described as being between 5 foot 7 and 5 foot 10 and weighing 165 to 180 pounds. He has a shaved head, wears an earring in his right ear and has a 2- to 3-inch scar on his left forearm, police said.
Anyone with information can contact Det. Rodriguez at (323) 561-3328. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to (877) 527-3247.
Those wishing to remain anonymous should call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.