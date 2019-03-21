Body of missing 5-year-old girl found after days of searching Stanislaus River

The body of a 5-year-old girl with autism who fell into the Stanislaus River on Sunday has been found, the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department confirmed Wednesday evening.
Rescue workers spent the last four days searching for Matilda Ortiz, who was swept away after slipping off a rock near the 330-foot Knights Ferry covered bridge, which overlooks the river.
Her father jumped into the water to save her but was unable to reach her because of the fast-moving current.
“It doesn’t feel real,” her father told Sacramento’s CBS 13 channel earlier this week. “It feels like a nightmare I just want to wake up from. I want to hug my baby.”
The river, which plunges out of the High Sierra through rapids and canyons toward the San Joaquin Valley, was flowing in the area at a rate of more than 4,000 cubic feet per second Monday morning, according to the California Department of Water Resources.
The Knights Ferry Recreation Area is a popular site for families and outdoors enthusiasts. Along with hiking trails, many visitors enjoy going whitewater rafting along the river.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.