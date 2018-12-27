Remains identified as Manhattan Beach woman who vanished in 2016 during trip to LACMA

A Manhattan Beach woman who went missing more than two years ago during a family trip to the Los Angeles County Museum of Art has been confirmed dead, coroner’s records show.
Nancy Paulikas’ DNA matched that of a charred skull discovered on a mountainside in March 2017, according to her husband and the Los Angeles County coroner’s online database. She was 56.
Firefighters found the skull while battling a brush fire near Fossil Ridge Park in Sherman Oaks last year. It is not clear how Paulikas died. The coroner’s online database lists her date of death as March 11, 2017 — the same day the fire in Sherman Oaks broke out.
The woman’s husband, Kirk Moody, posted a statement Wednesday saying police contacted him to report that they had linked the skull and some ribs to Paulikas’ DNA.
Paulikas had gone to the museum with family in October 2016 and after going to the bathroom, she disappeared. Authorities at the time said she suffered from severe dementia and had trouble communicating.
Moody told the Los Angeles Times roughly a month after his wife vanished that he suspected she walked out of the bathroom, and when she didn’t immediately see him, she went looking.
“It never entered my mind that she would roam,” he said. She feared being separated from groups, and particularly from him.
Her disappearance prompted Los Angeles County officials to launch a program to help find people with autism, Alzheimer’s disease or dementia who may wander off and go missing.