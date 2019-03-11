Mothers’ 26-year quest for justice takes them to state Supreme Court

All death penalty sentences are automatically appealed directly to the Supreme Court. The brief prepared by Erskine’s lawyer numbered hundreds of pages, but Grove chose just one issue to focus on during the hearing. It had to do with the dismissal of one juror by the court during the second penalty phase trial (the first ended with the jury hung 11-1 for death). The argument was that the juror had said she was opposed morally to the death penalty, but could set her beliefs aside and follow the instruction of the court.