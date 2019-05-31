Motorcyclist hits and kills pedestrian in downtown L.A. during police pursuit, CHP says

A pedestrian was struck and killed in downtown Los Angeles by a motorcyclist who was being chased by police overnight, authorities said Friday.
Officers initially tried to stop the motorcyclist on suspicion of running a red light in Whittier about 11:40 p.m. Thursday but the rider refused to pull over, California Highway Patrol Sgt. Raquel Stage said.
Authorities pursued the motorcyclist as he traveled onto the 605, 5 and 101 freeways in a chase that lasted past midnight.
The motorcyclist eventually exited the 101 Freeway in downtown L.A., where he struck a pedestrian crossing Arcadia Street between Main and Spring streets, Stage said.
The pedestrian, a man who was between 25 and 30 years old, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The motorcyclist, whose name has not been released, was taken to a hospital for treatment. He is in critical condition, Stage said.