Woman identified as victim in apparent murder-suicide in South L.A.

The Los Angeles County coroner’s office has identified 32-year-old Jamie Baker as the victim in an apparent murder-suicide at a residence in the Broadway-Manchester neighborhood of South Los Angeles this week.
Baker was found dead inside the home, and a man in his 50s was found dead in the attic from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, authorities said. He has not been identified.
Police believe the two were in a relationship, said Det. Meghan Aguilar, spokeswoman for the Los Angeles Police Department.
Officers responded to a call about 8 p.m. Monday from one of Baker’s relatives, who was concerned for her safety inside a residence in the 100 block of West 109th Street, Aguilar said.
When police arrived, a car was blocking the driveway and officers struggled to make contact with the people in the home. A SWAT team arrived about 10 p.m. after officers determined that a man inside the home was armed and had barricaded himself, Aguilar said.
Police eventually used a robot to enter the home early Tuesday and found the bodies.