2019 Rose Parade brings freezing temperatures and winds to Pasadena

Paradegoers planning to camp out on New Year’s Eve for the 130th Rose Parade should pack extra blankets as Santa Ana winds will sweep through Pasadena and much of Southern California, making for a chilly New Year’s Day, the National Weather Service said.
After campers begin staking out their spots around noon Monday along the parade’s 5.5-mile route, they’ll have to brace for evening winds of from 25 to 45 mph, with gusts up to 65 mph, the weather service said.
The San Gabriel Valley is usually sheltered from the brunt of the Santa Anas, but a low pressure system over Utah is dropping into Arizona and making for potential strong winds in Pasadena, weather specialist Bonnie Bartling said. Windy and chilly weather will continue in much of Southern California, including Los Angeles, Ventura and Orange counties, throughout the New Year’s holiday.
“It’s going to be chilly for the next couple days, and then we’re going to start with a little warm-up on Wednesday,” Bartling said.
Early-morning temperatures leading up to the parade in Pasadena will be in the 30s. Highs around 60 degrees are expected later in the day.
The annual parade kicks off at 8 a.m., with a theme of “The Melody of Life” and an opening number that includes Chaka Khan, this year’s parade grand marshal.
The parade route begins at Green Street and Orange Grove Boulevard, and floats will travel north on Orange Grove before turning east onto Colorado Boulevard. Near the end of the route, the parade will turn north onto Sierra Madre Boulevard and conclude at Villa Street.
Street closures along the Rose Parade route will take effect beginning at 10 p.m. Monday and continue through 2 p.m. Tuesday, officials said.
Each year, the city of Pasadena sets up an emergency operations center for state, local and federal agencies, who are close at hand for security. The location isn’t disclosed to the public for security reasons.
Any overnight stay on New Year’s Eve tends to be cold, but it’s been relatively warmer in the last few years, said Lisa Derderian, a spokeswoman for the city of Pasadena. This year’s weather, however, warrants more supervision, and officials will be monitoring hazards such as pop-up tents and makeshift warming or cooking fires.
“People will bring old washing machine bins and throw firewood in,” Derderian said. “That creates a lot of embers … that can cause injuries or fires to nearby structures.”
Fire patrols will supervise the parade route overnight and extinguish any fires or confiscate illegal items. Derderian said the only heating devices allowed are professionally manufactured barbecues and propane heaters. Fire extinguishers are recommended, she said.
Any outbreak of fire could be especially dangerous because of high winds and low humidity, which prompted the National Weather Service to issue a fire weather watch through Wednesday for the mountains in L.A. and Ventura counties.
Security also will be watching for pop-up tents along the parade route and at Rose Bowl tailgating parties, Derderian said. Strong winds can pick up the tents and blow them away, potentially causing injuries.
“Leave your tents at home. Don’t bring them,” she said. “And bring weather-rated sleeping bags. Make sure you bring more than just blankets.”