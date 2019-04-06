Nipsey Hussle memorial service planned for Thursday at Staples Center in downtown L.A.

A public memorial service for slain rapper Nipsey Hussle is tentatively set for Thursday at Los Angeles’ Staples Center, a source familiar with the plans said Saturday.
The service is being planned as a ticketed event with non-transferable tickets, the source said. No other details were available.
A celebrated rapper and activist, Hussle was gunned down outside his clothing store on Slauson Avenue last Sunday. The 33-year-old musician and Grammy-nominated artist was a pillar in his South L.A. neighborhood and praised for helping others in the community.
Hussle’s shooting came a day before a scheduled meeting with LAPD Chief Michel Moore and Police Commissioner Steve Soboroff to talk about ways he could help stop gang violence.
Hussle had two children, a son with his girlfriend, Lauren London, and a daughter from a prior relationship.
Representatives for the city of Los Angeles didn’t respond to request for comment Saturday about Thursday’s planned memorial service.
Staples Center was also the site of a public memorial in 2009 for the late singer Michael Jackson.
Eric Holder is accused of shooting Hussle and has been charged with one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon. Police allege Holder had gotten into a dispute with Hussle earlier in the day and returned with a gun and started shooting.