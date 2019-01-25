Oakland man tries to buy toxic chemical on dark web in plot to kill wife, FBI says

Sandford Bemi Faison took the first steps in carrying out the plan in early December when he posed a question about procuring a hazardous chemical on a message board using an online moniker, the FBI said. He planned to use the chemical to kill his wife of eight years, with whom he has two children, but Faison needed help figuring out how to expose her to the poison without getting caught, according to an affidavit filed in federal court.