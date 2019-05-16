Mom threatens classroom of students at O.C. school over daughter’s bullying

After an Orange County mother’s complaints about her daughter being bullied went nowhere, authorities say she went to her daughters’ classmates and threatened their families.
And now she’s banned from the school.
In what Capistrano Unified School District and Orange County Sheriff’s officials say is a case of a concerned parent going too far, the mother of a Niguel Hills Middle School student was banned from the campus this week after she told her daughter’s 2nd period classmates to have their adult relatives bring the fight to her instead.
“If you all bully my daughter, if you look at her the wrong way, if you breathe the wrong way, send your mom to me,” the mother can be heard saying in a cellphone video that was recorded by a student and aired by KCBS-TV Channel 2. “Sisters, aunts, anybody over 18, I’ll [expletive] them all up. Do you understand me?”
The mother did not warn anyone she was coming and did not check in at the school’s front office before going into her daughter’s class, said school district spokesman Ryan Burris.
She was apparently fed up.
Last week, Burris said, the woman lodged a complaint with the district that students had bullied her daughter on campus. The district investigated and by the end of that same day, had deemed her claims unsubstantiated. The school notified both the mother and the parents of the accused students that their brief probe was over.
“It seemed to come to an acceptable conclusion,” Burris said.
But that was apparently not the case for the mother of the girl who had said she was bullied.
After the the mother left her daughter’s classroom Tuesday morning, Burris said, she spoke with a campus administrator on her way out. She told the official that the bullying continued over the weekend — and it was now on social media, not just in person.
“That’s currently under investigation,” Burris said. “I would say in general I think parents need to be more aware of what their kids are doing online and on social media. They’re young and they don’t know what’s appropriate.… It creates a lot of problems.”
In the meantime, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the on-campus incident to see if the mother committed any crime.
“Especially how school safety is a topic around the nation, we take it very seriously when anyone comes on campus unannounced,” said sheriff’s spokeswoman Carrie Braun. “There are alternatives to deal with bullying situations.”
Burris agreed, adding that if parents don’t like how an investigation concludes, they should appeal through the district’s procedures.
The mother’s name hasn’t been released.