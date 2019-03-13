Race for O.C. supervisor seat narrows between Irvine’s mayor and former congresswoman

In the hotly contested race for a third-district seat on the Orange County Board of Supervisors, Irvine Mayor Don Wagner has a slim lead over former Congresswoman Loretta Sanchez following Tuesday’s special election.
Wagner, a Republican who served six years in the state Assembly, represents the largest city in the district. Sanchez, who has two decades of experience on Capitol Hill, is the only Democrat in a field of seven candidates.
Analysts had predicted that the race would narrow between the two. Separately, each of the contenders awaited election returns Tuesday night and told their supporters they do not expect results until the end of this week because mail ballots are still arriving at the Orange County Registrar of Voters.
Should Wagner, who holds a five-point lead, emerge as winner, he would boost the Republican majority on the influential five-member board that controls a $6-billion budget. Yet in a historically conservative county, a Sanchez win would be proof of the ongoing dominance of the “blue wave” that swept Orange County in November, allowing Democrats to win all their congressional races, along with a supervisor’s seat after Doug Chaffee claimed victory in the north county district once represented by Republican Shawn Nelson.
Tuesday night, in the last round of election results, Wagner led with 41.6% of the vote, Sanchez with 36.6% and Kris Murray, a former Anaheim councilwoman, in third place with 7.5%. More than 9,000 ballots remain uncounted, according to election officials, apart from mail-in ballots.
“It’s exciting to watch democracy in action. We have worked so hard every week, every weekend. A lot of people didn’t even know there was a special election, which is why we devoted so much time to get the message out,” said Jannelle Welker, who has spent 90 hours canvassing the district for Sanchez in the 10 weeks leading up to election day.
“At first, I was surprised to hear about the race, but then I asked my friends about the two candidates so I would know who’s really working for the residents and who we should support,” said Dan Liu, an Irvine resident whose family favored Wagner.
The district spans Anaheim Hills, Irvine, Orange, Tustin, Villa Park, Yorba Linda and a wide swath of the canyons. The winner will replace Todd Spitzer, the new Orange County district attorney elected last fall.