Report of a man with a gun leads to police shooting in South L.A.

A report of a man with a gun led to an officer-involved shooting in South Los Angeles early Monday, police said.
Officers responded to the area of 168th Street and Denver Avenue about 6:40 a.m. after they received a report of a man armed with a gun, LAPD Officer Rosario Cervantes said.
When they arrived, authorities encountered an armed man, and a shooting occurred, Cervantes said. Details about what prompted the shooting were not immediately available.
It was not clear whether the suspect was struck by gunfire. No officers were injured in the shooting, Cervantes said.