Officer-involved shooting closes portion of 5 Freeway in Redding

A police pursuit that ended in an officer-involved shooting closed a portion of the 5 Freeway in Redding early Thursday, authorities said.
The pursuit began about 5:30 a.m. when an officer spotted a vehicle that had been reported stolen on the southbound 5 Freeway near South Bonnyview Road. The officer tried to pull the vehicle over, but the driver didn’t stop, according to the Redding Police Department.
The chase ended on the northbound 5 Freeway near Knighton Road when the car ended up in a ditch off the freeway. A man got out and started shooting at police, officials said. Officers shot back and killed him, the Record Searchlight reported.
The shooting prompted authorities to close the freeway at Clover Road. It was not clear when it would reopen.