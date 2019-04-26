Pipeline firm gets $3.3-million fine for worst California oil spill in 25 years

“It's great to see Plains All American Pipeline held accountable for the ecological catastrophe they brought to the Gaviota Coast in 2015. That stretch of coastline has some of the last untouched bluffs and beaches in all of Southern California,” Mark Morey, chairman of the Santa Barbara chapter of the Surfrider Foundation, said in a statement. “But the idea that this company would be permitted to continue operating in such a naturally rich and unique area is absurd.”