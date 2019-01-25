A Redlands student broke a lamp on vacation in Japan. Nine months later, he's still in jail

Adame’s ordeal started as a night out with people he had met in his hostel, Emmons said. The night he was arrested, Adame had a few beers and fell asleep in a bar. His new companions had taken off and Japanese police officers woke him, but Adame was distrustful of the men, Emmons said. His friends had warned him before they left the hostel to beware of Japanese gang members dressing like police and extorting or kidnapping travelers.