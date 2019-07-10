Advertisement

2.1 magnitude earthquake felt in Redondo Beach

Jul 09, 2019 | 10:40 PM
Residents near Redondo Beach felt a 2.1 magnitude earthquake. (Los Angeles Times)

A 2.1 magnitude earthquake shook Redondo Beach on Tuesday night, rattling residents already weary from last week’s large temblors.

The earthquake occurred at 10:06 p.m. and had a hypocentral depth of about 5 miles, according to preliminary data from the Southern California Seismic Network.

Several people went to Twitter to discuss the small quake.

After the 6.4 and 7.1 magnitude earthquakes last week near Ridgecrest, many residents are on high alert.

Officials have encouraged residents to better prepare themselves for earthquakes.

