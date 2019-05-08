Strong winds fuel Refuge fire in Kern County, estimated at 1,500 acres

A brush fire broke out Tuesday evening at the Kern National Wildlife Refuge and grew to an estimated 1,500 acres in about an hour.
Firefighters were battling against strong winds in attempt to stop the forward progression of the Refuge fire, which was reported to be only 60 acres at 6:14 p.m. Tuesday.
Engineer Andrew Freeborn of the Kern County Fire Department said at least 70 firefighters from the agency were on the ground, assisted by aircraft, including tankers, from the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal Fire.
The Kern National Wildlife Refuge is 11,249 acres of “natural desert uplands, a relict riparian corridor and developed marsh,” according to its website.
The refuge was established in 1960 by executive order as a wintering area for migratory waterfowl and other wetland dependent species. It is home to several endangered species, including the San Joaquin kit fox, Tipton kangaroo rat and the blunt-nosed leopard lizard.