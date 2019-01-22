Human remains found near Malibu hillside where Woolsey fire burned

Human remains were discovered late Monday near a scorched Malibu hillside and investigators are attempting to determine how the person died.
The body was found about 4 p.m. near the intersection of Latigo Canyon Road and Calicut Road. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s officials responded early Tuesday when there was enough light to conduct the investigation, according to the department.
It was not clear whether the remains were of a man or a woman. Investigators said they had not found any evidence of foul play.
The discovery marks the second time human remains have been found in the area following the Woolsey fire. In November, a broken skull and other bone fragments were discovered in Latigo Canyon. Investigators determined that person died before the fire. The blaze likely burned brush that had concealed the skull, authorities said at the time.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. Anonymous tips should be directed to Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.