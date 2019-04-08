Off-duty deputy fatally shoots brother during fight at family party

An off-duty San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputy shot and killed his brother after the man attacked other family members with a knife at a party over the weekend, authorities said.
San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputies responded to calls at 9:12 p.m. Saturday that someone had been shot in a Bloomington house, authorities said.
Investigators from the department’s homicide detail determined that an argument had broken out among several family members in the front yard of the home and that Israel Miranda Jr., 28, had assaulted some relatives with a knife, the department said in a news release.
Miranda’s brother, Humberto Miranda, a 26-year-old off-duty deputy, shot his brother during the assault, San Bernardino authorities said. Israel Miranda was taken to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
During the altercation, another family member’s hand was cut, but he refused medical treatment, officials said.
Miranda was on parole and had a “history of violence,” the department said. He previously had been convicted of assault with a deadly weapon, according to court records.
The investigation will be submitted to the San Bernardino County district attorney’s office for review.