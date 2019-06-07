Armed man barricaded in San Gabriel home spurs 10 Freeway closure

The California Highway Patrol shut down part of the 10 Freeway in San Gabriel late Thursday afternoon while law enforcement responded to an armed man barricaded inside a nearby home.
Both sides of the freeway were shut down at Del Mar Avenue as of 5:30 p.m., according to the CHP Southern Division.
Few details were available about the man barricaded inside a residence in the 2000 block of Brighton Avenue.
Heavy smoke billowed out of the home as police surrounded it, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Grace Medrano.
Police first responded to the incident about 3:30 p.m., Medrano said. Some news stations reported that the suspect was shooting at officers through a window.