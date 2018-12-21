Pedestrian struck when trash truck topples over in San Juan Capistrano

A trash truck flipped over and struck a woman Friday morning in San Juan Capistrano, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department said.
The crash was reported about 9:15 a.m. along Del Obispo Street, near Via Belardes.
Authorities said the truck lost control, toppled over and struck a woman who was walking along the sidewalk.
The Orange County Fire Authority said the truck driver and the woman were taken to local hospitals and are expected to make full recoveries.
Photos of the accident show a blue trash truck with CR&R Waste and Recycling Services on its side.
Phone calls to the company were not immediately returned.
The crash remains under investigation.